Experience & a winning attitude is back in Windham

2017 Windham Football Preview

Head Coach: Anthony Maiorca, 3rd season (14-7)

Last Season: 7-4 (4-1), 2nd place in NAC

Division: VII (Region 25)

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 28.0% (28-72)

Playoff Appearances: 2

Playoff Record: 0-2

League Championships: None

NAC Record*: 10-11

*-NAC member from 2013-2017

2016 Results

Monroeville 55 Bombers 6*

Bombers 28 Pymatuning Valley 14

Bombers 56 Chalker 21

Bombers 65 Newbury 56

Grand Valley 41 Bombers 6

Bombers 47 St. John 27

Bombers 27 Lutheran East 26

Bombers 42 Mathews 41

Jackson-Milton 50 Bombers 29

Bombers 28 Lowellville 6

Sebring 24 Bombers 20

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 32.2 (equivalent to 11th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 32.8 (equivalent to 47th in Area)

…The offensive scoring went up by 11.6 points per game from 2015 (20.6) to 2016 (32.2).

Northeastern Athletic Conference Lineup

Grand Valley

Mathews

Newbury

Pymatuning Valley

Southington Chalker

Windham

The Good News

Returning Starters: Offense – 8; Defense – 9

Windham closed out the 2016 regular season by winning six of seven after a 1-2 start to the season. The Bombers return a slew of underclassmen – which have experienced the excitement of week eleven. “We have a lot of returning starters that are a year older and stronger,” states coach Anthony Maiorca. “This is a great group of kids that have worked really hard.” Sophomore quarterback Blaze Angle is back after earning his stripes as a freshman where he tossed for 1245 yards on 62 of 125 passes (49.6%) and 12 touchdowns (only 4 interceptions). Maiorca indicates, “(Blaze) has a great attitude for the quarterback position and lets us expand defenses so they can’t just load the box up.“ The big play ability of junior Phillip Maiorca is a thing to watch for in this upcoming season. He gained 1242 yards rushing (17 TDs) and also caught 14 passes for 385 yards and 2 touchdowns. Maiorca averaged 8.2 yards per offensive touch a season ago (199 offensive touches, 1627 total yards). In two seasons, he’s gained over 2,000-yards (2032) rushing. “He’s an electrifying athlete,” says his coach. “He has a high motor and we’re expecting another good season from him.” Junior Hunter Shackleford churned out 965 yards rushing also as he scored 9 times on the ground. Coach Maiorca says, “Hunter had a great season running the ball for us and I expect it to be even better as he’s grown a couple more inches and put on an extra 15-pounds of muscle.” Along the offensive line, the Bombers welcome back tackle Jimmy Harvey and guards Calvin Harvey and Timmy Murton. Tyler Collins also is back in the fold at tight end after hauling in 4 touchdown passes and accumulating 375 yards. Receiver Eric Park caught a team-high 483 yards last Fall.

On defense, Windham will have their secondary in place (Phillip Maiorca, Elijah Martin, Hunter Shackleford, Eric Park) as well as three linebackers (Mason Angle, Jacob Quay, Tyler Collins). Maiorca was also a demon on defense playing out of his strong safety spot as he finished with a team-high 108 tackles and 5 quarterback sacks. The team’s free safety Martin closed out 2016 with 63 defensive stops. Shackleford (51 tackles) and Park (59 tackles) had 8 and 10 pass deflections respectively from the corner position. Angle had 91 tackles while Quay (74) and Collins (59) each had 50-plus stops themselves. The Harveys’ (Calvin and Jimmy) are both back at defensive end. Calvin had 6 quarterback sacks a year ago while Jimmy registered 41 tackles.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Sebring, 7

Sept. 1 – at Lowellville, 7

Sept. 8 – at Jackson-Milton, 7

Sept. 15 – Mathews, 7

Sept. 22 – at Garrettsville Garfield, 7

Sept. 29 – St. John, 7

Oct. 6 – Grand Valley, 7

Oct. 13 –at Newbury, 7

Oct. 20 – at Southington, 7

Oct. 27 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

The Bad News

Coach Maiorca has turned the program around in just two years. The goal is to win the league title. That’s something which Grand Valley has owned for the last two seasons. The Bombers must stay focused as last year’s week seven 41-6 loss in Orwell still leaves a bad taste in their mouth. The Bombers defense allowed 5 teams to score 40-points or more. That’ll have to improve if Windham wants to be an elite team in Region 25. Maiorca points out his biggest concern about the team entering this season. “We’ve had some success over the last couple years (and) I don’t want them to settle, become complacent. We have to stay focused and work even harder, in the weight room, during practice, and also in the classroom.”

Key Number

Over the past two seasons, Windham has won a total of 14-games. It took the Bombers the previous eight seasons (2007-2014) to accumulate 14-wins.

Featured Stat

Since October 25, 2013 – the Bombers are 13-1 when scoring 27 points or more.