Flashback Friday: Local ’60s cover band puts on show for longtime fans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night, over 500 people in downtown Youngstown got to hear the sounds of The Fabulous Flashbacks, who got the band back together for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Central Square show in filled with ’60s tunes kicked off the Summer Festival of the Arts Weekend in the city.

The local band hails from Youngstown and made a name for themselves by playing the oldies in the ’80s and ’90s. It’s been nine years since fans have heard their music — something they can’t get enough of. The Beatles, Crystal Blue Persuasion, the Beach Boys, Johnny Rivers — all favorites.

Singer Brian McCall had been living in Florida for several years but recently moved back to the area. After that, social media took over.

“The word went out like wildfire. The first thing was, ‘You guys have got to play downtown,'” said Brian Wingrove, who plays the keyboard.

Nick Gligor, the drummer, said people are ecstatic to see The Fabulous Flashbacks playing again.

“It’s been exciting as all heck!”

Two people in Friday’s crowd had a special reason to be there. Vito Marsco and his wife partly have the band to thank for their marriage.

The pair was at a Flashbacks concert at the Park Inn on Glenwood Avenue when they met.

“Then he started calling me. We started dating, then we got married,” Mrs. Marsco said.

As for whether they’ll do this again, that’s still up in the air.

“You never know. You never know,” Gligor said.

The band was so popular in the ’80s that its members made it a full-time gig. Will that happen again? Only time will tell.

