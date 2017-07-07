Frederick James “Fred” Larson Obituary

BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Frederick James “Fred” Larson, 67 of Braceville Township, died Friday, July 7, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 2, 1950 in Warren, the son of the late Frank Joseph and Marie Madeline Berube Larson.

He was a lifetime Trumbull county resident.

Fred was a 1968 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

During his 37 year working career, he worked in production for Schaefer Equipment Company, Daley Services in Newbury as a foreman and Flex Strut, Inc.

Fred was a member of the Vienna Fish and Game Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating.

Fred is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth A. Dovala Larson, whom he married February 5, 1972; two sons, Michael James (Shipra) Larson of Los Angeles and David Frederick Larson of Charlotte, North Carolina and one sister, Laura Sypert.

One brother, Raymond Larson preceded him in death.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, with Pastor William D. Leitch officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Burial will be at Newton Falls West Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60693 or to the American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Road, Suite 440, Independence, Ohio 44131.

Online condolences may be made to the family at Lane Family Funeral Homes.



Order Flowers Here