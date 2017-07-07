Road-rage victim mourned as family struggles to cope

David Desper is charged with shooting Bianca Roberson in the head

Bianca Roberson
This undated photo provided by the family of Bianca Roberson shows Bianca, who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in West Goshen Township, Pa. A funeral service for Roberson is set for Friday, July 7, 2017, at St. Paul's Baptist Church in West Chester, Pa. The 18-year-old had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester, Pa., and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida. (Courtesy family of Bianca Roberson/DeBaptiste Funeral Homes Inc. via AP)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The brother of a young woman fatally shot by another motorist during an act of road rage in Pennsylvania says the family is grappling with the senselessness of her death.

Rodney Roberson Jr. spoke Friday at the funeral for 18-year-old Bianca Roberson. She was killed in a highway confrontation last week while still in her moving car.

More than 300 mourners attended the church service outside Philadelphia.

Wreaths of purple and white flowers dotted the church, and photographs of a smiling Bianca Roberson were never out of sight.

Roberson had just graduated high school and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida this fall.

Twenty-eight-year-old David Desper of Trainer, Pennsylvania, is charged with murder in her death. His attorney has declined to comment on the charge.

