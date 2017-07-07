Gary Allen “Jacques” Toth Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating for Gary Allen “Jacques” Toth, 70, of Canfield, who passed away unexpectantly early Friday morning, July 7, 2017 at his residence.

Gary will always be remembered and loved for his generosity and sense of humor.

He was born December 23, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Anne (Sich) Toth.

Gary was a 1964 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School where he lettered on the football team and then attended the University of Miami of Ohio.

Gary was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War and stationed in Ft. Lewis, Washington. He earned the rank of Technical Sergeant and was awarded the following decorations for his service to his country; National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Following his honorable discharge, Gary began his career as a claims adjustor with Nationwide Insurance Company along with doing home remodeling. While living in Jacksonville, Florida he worked as a supervisor with Paul Davis Systems doing restoration home repair. Upon moving back to the Youngstown area, he was a member of the Laborers Union Local #935, working with various construction companies.

Gary had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed fine dining and wine, traveling, boating, listening to smooth jazz music and was car enthusiast.

Gary was a great dancer and appeared on the TV show 45 Hop filmed in Youngstown.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, his longtime fiancé Nancy Sprockett of Canfield; a son, Jason Kmentt of Youngstown; a sister, Judy (Paul) Milio of New Jersey and two nieces Dana and Beth.

Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Toth.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Boardman (new location) and on Wednesday morning July 12, 2017 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown.

