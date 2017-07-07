Lt. Gov. Taylor announces run for governor, says Ohio can be greater

The 51-year-old Taylor is the final high-profile Republican to join the race to succeed Kasich

By Published: Updated:
Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor was in Youngstown on Thursday
Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor

CLEVELAND (AP) – Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor has entered the 2018 gubernatorial race and says the great state of Ohio can be greater.

Taylor made the move official Friday at the City Club of Cleveland.

Taylor enters the crowded Republican field with the promised backing of GOP Gov. John Kasich. The 51-year-old Taylor is the final high-profile Republican expected to join the race to succeed Kasich, who is term-limited. The other three are Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth.

Taylor revisited what she said were the Kasich administration’s key accomplishments, including righting the economy, reducing regulations, fighting opioid addiction and cutting taxes. She says there’s more to do.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s