Lt. Gov. Taylor announces run for governor, says Ohio can be greater

CLEVELAND (AP) – Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor has entered the 2018 gubernatorial race and says the great state of Ohio can be greater.

Taylor made the move official Friday at the City Club of Cleveland.

Taylor enters the crowded Republican field with the promised backing of GOP Gov. John Kasich. The 51-year-old Taylor is the final high-profile Republican expected to join the race to succeed Kasich, who is term-limited. The other three are Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth.

Taylor revisited what she said were the Kasich administration’s key accomplishments, including righting the economy, reducing regulations, fighting opioid addiction and cutting taxes. She says there’s more to do.

