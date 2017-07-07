John Joseph Buydos, Jr. Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home for John Joseph Buydos, Jr., 77, who died Friday evening, July 7, 2017 at his home.

He was born January 27, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of John Joseph and Anna Klesch Buydos and lived most of his life in the area, except for eight years in North Dakota.

Mr. Buydos was of the Catholic faith, a 1959 graduate of Struthers High School and graduated from the Barber School of Akron.

He owned and operated a barber shop in Struthers for several years before joining the Army.

John served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War having been stationed at the Pentagon. After his discharge from the Army he was a truck driver.

He enjoyed bowling in his younger years, fishing and hunting. John loved watching football and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan that would not miss watching a Saturday game with his buddy Tyson.

He leaves a son, Shawn Buydos of Tampa, Florida; three daughters, Shellie (Dennis) Bartoloni of Warren, Jean Kempers of Fargo, North Dakota and Jacqueline (Dennis) Garito of Niles with whom he made his home; two brothers, Bob Buydos and Thomas (Florence) Buydos both of Coitsville; a sister, Charlotte Christy of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Marissa Durig, Geno Kempers, Dawna Kempers and Dennis Garito, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Barbara Ann Buydos.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday July 11, 2017, one hour prior to the funeral services from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

John’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Grace Hospice for the wonderful care he received.

John’s final resting place will be at St. John Cemetery.

Please visit Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home to send condolences to the family.



