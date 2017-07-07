Kidnapping suspect from Indiana arrested in Niles

Victor Brown was arrested at the Dollar General store on US 422

By Published:
Victor Brown, arrested on a warrant for felonious assault and kidnapping in Niles.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An Indianapolis, Indiana man was arrested in Niles on Wednesday during an investigation into an alleged kidnapping and assault.

According to a Niles Police report, Mansfield police were looking for the suspect, 34-year-old Victor Brown. He was accused of abducting and beating his girlfriend in Indianapolis and taking her to Mansfield, where she managed to escape.

Police here were tipped off that Brown would be making a delivery to the Dollar General store on US 422.

Brown was spotted walking out of the store to his tractor-trailer, and he was arrested and taken to Trumbull County Jail.

According to the Mansfield News Journal, Brown was making deliveries for the Indianapolis Fruit Company at the time of the crime. The woman, who said Brown punched and choked her, escaped when Brown made a delivery and she ran to a nearby apartment to call for help, the Mansfield News Journal reported.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s