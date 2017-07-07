Kinsman Township bridge to be replaced and remade

A project proposes to replace Kinsman no. 10 bridge on Burnett East Road over Sugar Creek

Published:
Road construction

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bridge in Kinsman Township will soon be replaced and remade thanks to a Trumbull County engineer.

The project proposes to replace Kinsman no. 10 bridge on Burnett East Road over Sugar Creek in Kinsman Township. The 58-foot bridge will be replaced with a new 79-foot bridge.

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith is providing the resources for the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring/summer of 2018.

The detour during construction will utilize State Route 5 and Mayburn Corners-Barclay Road.

.

