Kinsman Township bridge to be replaced and remade

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bridge in Kinsman Township will soon be replaced and remade thanks to a Trumbull County engineer.

The project proposes to replace Kinsman no. 10 bridge on Burnett East Road over Sugar Creek in Kinsman Township. The 58-foot bridge will be replaced with a new 79-foot bridge.

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith is providing the resources for the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring/summer of 2018.

The detour during construction will utilize State Route 5 and Mayburn Corners-Barclay Road.