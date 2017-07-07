Mahoning Co. prepares for big road construction, paving season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s engineer has a couple dozen road paving and construction projects that could start in the next few weeks.

“There’s a lot of projects that we’re starting to partner with townships, villages, cities,” County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said.

There’s already a list of projects the engineer’s office will be handling this summer and fall.

“This year, we’re gonna be a little over 20 miles of roads being paved,” Ginnetti said.

This week, the county was given the green light to begin working on a dozen projects funded with about $1.5 million in Ohio Public Works grants.

It will include portions of New and Raccoon roads in Austintown, where local shares will be paid using tax dollars generated by the Hollywood Downs Racino.

In addition, Ginnetti said he’s put together a list of eleven construction jobs, such as the huge rebuilding of Meridian Road and repaving in the Starr Centre Drive area of Canfield. That will all be jointly funded by the county and local communities.

“That’s great for the communities because, again, we’re utilizing less forces, saving money. The townships and the villages are all working together so we’re stretching our dollars,” Ginnetti said. “We’re not spending as much as we would if we were doing it on our own so it’s enabling us to do more with less.”

The next step will be to get county commissioners to approve raising local license plate fees by $5. Language allowing that was included as part of the state’s new biennium budget.

Ginnetti said it could mean an extra $1.4 million for his office — effectively doubling the funds he has to work with.

“If you drive around the county, we’re the fifth largest county in the State of Ohio when it comes to road miles but we certainly don’t have the fifth largest budget.”

Ginnetti said those extra dollars would allow him to repair and repave roads in the county’s more rural townships where state and federal grants are much harder to come by.

He said the projects should begin in the next few weeks and be completed by the end of fall.

2017 Tentative Paving and Bridge List — Grant 54%, Local match 46%

Austintown New Rd. from Turner Rd. to SR 46 Raccoon Rd. from Mahoning Ave. to Kirk Rd.

Beaver Township Calla Rd. from SR 7 to SR 164

Beloit Johnson Rd. from Middletown to Courtney Rd.

Berlin Center Berlin Station Rd. from SR 534 to Bedell Rd.

Boardman Glenwood Ave. from Shields Rd. to Midlothian Blvd. Hitchcock Rd. from Access to Western Reserve roads

Green Township Washingtonville Rd. from Roller Rd. to SR 165

Lowellville New Castle Rd. from SR 289 to Hubbard Rd. Kennedy Rd. from 2,700 feet east of Struthers Rd. to Quarry Rd.

New Springfield Columbiana Rd. from Unity to Honey Creek roads

Sebring Courtney Rd. from 12th St. to Johnson Rd.

