Michael Bolton to perform at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 7

By Published:
Michael Bolton

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Singer Michael Bolton will be coming to Stambaugh Auditorium in December to perform Christmas classics and his popular hits.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 7, according to Sunrise Entertainment and Stambaugh Auditorium.

Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. With nine #1 singles, Bolton has seen nine studio albums rank in the Top Ten, including his 28th CD, “Songs of Cinema,” a tribute to beloved songs from the world’s most iconic films.

Tickets for the Youngstown concert range in price from $35 to $60 (plus applicable fees).

Pre-sale tickets will be available exclusively at River Rock at the Amp in Warren on Saturday, July 8 under the orange Sunrise Entertainment tent on the lower level of the Amphitheatre. More information is available on River Rock at the Amp’s website. 

All tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m., through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium.

For tickets, call 330-259-0555, go to stambaughauditorium.com, or visit the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium in person. The box office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s