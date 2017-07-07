Niles crime activity: Fireworks complaints keep police busy

Wednesday, June 28

3:00 a.m. – St. John and Woodglen avenues, William Harris, 41, of Warren, arrested and charged with driving under suspension, failure to signal a turn, failure to comply and obstructing official business. Police said Harris ran from them after an officer tried to pull him over. They found him hiding in a ditch, according to a police report. Police said he had multiple warrants for his arrest.

4:06 p.m. – 100 block of S. Chestnut Ave., attempted burglary. The homeowner said the screens were pushed up and there were pry marks on the door.

Thursday, June 29

9:27 p.m. – 5000 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., $200 worth of diet products were stolen from Walgreens.

Saturday, July 1

3:09 a.m. – Sayers Avenue and Smith Street, Derek Davies, 19, arrested on a felonious assault warrant. Police were called to the area for several people acting suspicious and possibly doing drugs near Fuel Plus. Davies was found to have a warrant and was arrested. Police said he was charged as part of an incident in which threats were made on May 27, and the suspect had a knife. No other information was given.

3:47 p.m. – 1900 block of Valley Blvd., a woman reported that a man threw a firecracker in front of her daughter’s van. Police said it was part of an ongoing neighbor problem, and a report was taken.

Sunday, July 2

6:49 a.m. – 100 block of Evans St., a 44-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. Police said the woman had snorted a white powder a man gave to her. Naloxone, an opiate-reversal drug, was used to revive her.

7:34 p.m. – 100 block of E. State St., police were called with complaints about a protester at the Harry Stevens Hot Dog Day event. The man had signs, protesting that hot dogs give you cancer. Police said he was allowed to be in the public place and determined he wasn’t creating a disturbance.

Monday, July 3

2:19 p.m. – 5100 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a man was treated with naloxone and taken to the hospital. Police said it was reported that the man was riding a bicycle and appeared to be intoxicated.

3:36 p.m. – 300 block of Sheridan Ave., a woman reported that a chunk of concrete landed on the windshield of her car as she was driving underneath an overpass on Robbins Avenue. Police are investigating, as juveniles had thrown items from the bridge in the past.

8:44 p.m. – S. Main Street and E. Third St., report of people shooting fireworks over traffic. They were warned to put them away, according to a report.

Tuesday, July 4

12:07 a.m. – 600 block of W. Third St., report of neighbors letting off fireworks, which were damaging a vehicle.

1:38 a.m. – Mason Street and Mahoning Avenue, Tiffany Wilson, 31, of Warren, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Police learned during a traffic stop that Wilson had a warrant for her arrest. Police searched her backpack and found a crack pipe and two needles inside, according to a police report. Police said a burnt spoon was also found in a purse in the backseat of the car.

8:16 a.m. – 100 block of W. 2nd St., a man told police that someone threw an explosive firework into his gravel driveway, causing a rock to fly up and damage his garage.

9:37 p.m. – 1300 block of Youll St., a woman reported that neighbors were shooting off fireworks and one flew into her house and exploded when she opened the door.

11:18 p.m. – 100 block of Summerberry Ln., a caller reported that kids were shooting bottle rockets at vehicles while they drove by.

Wednesday, July 5

8:14 a.m. – 1400 block of Bellvue Dr., theft of loose change from an unlocked vehicle.

8:32 a.m. – 1700 block of Belle Terre Ave., theft of a gift card from a vehicle. Police said there was no damage to the vehicle.

8:43 a.m. – 1400 block of Kearney St., theft of loose change from an unlocked vehicle.

9:01 a.m. – 1400 block of Bellvue Dr., theft of a wallet from a vehicle.

10:49 a.m. – 1500 block of Clark St., theft of several items from an unlocked vehicle.

4:20 p.m. – 100 block of N. Clover Ave., theft of license plates from a vehicle.

5:33 p.m. – 1000 block of South St., breaking and entering of a vehicle with nothing taken.

6:00 p.m. – 5100 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., 34-year-old Victor Brown, arrested on a warrant through the Mansfield Police Department. Mansfield police were looking for Brown, who was accused of abducting and beating his girlfriend in Indianapolis and taking her to Mansfield, where she managed to escape. He was arrested at the Dollar General store, where he was making a produce delivery.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Niles Police Department.

