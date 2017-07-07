Ohio preparing for 1st execution in more than three years

Last month, a federal appeals court permitted Ohio’s use of midazolam, a sedative involved in problematic executions in Ohio and elsewhere

By Published:
Ronald Phillips is next to be executed in Ohio
Ronald Phillips

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio says it’s following a mandatory checklist for putting inmates to death as it prepares for the state’s first execution in more than three years.

Items on that checklist include determining that the state has enough lethal drugs for the execution, evaluating the inmate’s mental health and checking his veins for the insertion of IVs.

Ronald Phillips, who was convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 1993, is scheduled to die July 26.

Last month, a federal appeals court permitted Ohio’s use of midazolam, a sedative involved in problematic executions in Ohio and elsewhere.

Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014 because of concerns about midazolam and problems finding other drugs.

Other scheduled 2017 executions in Ohio include:

Gary Otte
Gary Otte – Sept. 13

 

Raymond Tibbetts
Raymond Tibbetts – Oct. 18
Alva Campbell
Alva Campbell – Nov.15

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s