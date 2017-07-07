OVI checkpoints scheduled in Austintown Friday night

The sobriety checkpoints will be held on Route 46 and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown

By Published: Updated:
DUI, OVI Checkpoint Generic

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is holding two checkpoints in Austintown Friday night into Saturday morning.

The first will be on Route 46 near the Austintown Racino from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The second will be on Mahoning Avenue near Kmart from 1 to 3 a.m.

In addition to the checkpoints, saturation patrols will also be out throughout the weekend.

The checkpoints, funded by federal grants, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers and combat alcohol-related crashes.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s