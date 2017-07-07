Wires pulled down in Liberty Township

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators believe a semi truck pulled wires down in Liberty.

Crews were called out to Colonial Drive and Green Acres Drive just after 1 p.m. Friday. They found the wires down but no vehicle in the area.

Police believe a truck may have clipped the lines and pulled them down without realizing it.

According to First Energy, there are about 1,100 power outages in the area — affecting customers in Liberty and Girard.

Ohio Edison was shutting off power to repair the lines.

WKBN is working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.