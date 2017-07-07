Wires pulled down in Liberty Township

Crews were called out to Colonial and Green Acres Drive just after 1 p.m. Friday

By Published: Updated:
Investigators believe a semi truck pulled wires down in Liberty.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators believe a semi truck pulled wires down in Liberty.

Crews were called out to Colonial Drive and Green Acres Drive just after 1 p.m. Friday. They found the wires down but no vehicle in the area.

Police believe a truck may have clipped the lines and pulled them down without realizing it.

According to First Energy, there are about 1,100 power outages in the area — affecting customers in Liberty and Girard.

Ohio Edison was shutting off power to repair the lines.

WKBN is working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s