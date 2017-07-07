State police looking for burglars of Mercer County home

Pennsylvania State Police said a Sandy Lake Township home was burglarized in May

SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the suspect or suspects of a May burglary that happened in Mercer County.

Police said a Sandy Lake Township home in the 2400 block of Mercer Street was burglarized sometime between Friday, May 26 and Tuesday, May 30 of this year.

They said someone took $7,500 in tools and other items from the house.

Anyone with information about this burglary should call Trooper Lesko at 724-662-6162 or the Stoneboro Police Department at 724-376-3696. A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible.

