Storm Team 27: Cooler temperatures this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A cold front will push through the area through early morning ending the threat for a thunderstorm. Until the front clears, the risk is there a shower or thunderstorm.

Cooler air will spill into the area this weekend with Saturday afternoon highs in the middle 70’s. There is a small risk for an isolated shower Saturday. Nice weather expected Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will bring more sun and highs in the upper 70’s.

Warmer air returns next week with the risk for showers or thunderstorms.

THE FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 75

Saturday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77

Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or storms. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 83 Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 66