Storm Team 27: Humid with more showers this afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Showers and thunderstorms rolled through the area between 9 am and 10 am producing gusty winds, and pockets of heavy rain.. There remains the chance of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon into the evening. Any storm that develops can become strong with gusty wind, heavy rain, and hail. These storms will need to be watched through the evening. They will fire ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the area by Friday night.

The weekend will start cooler with highs in the 70s Saturday. There will be a small risk for showers.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some strong through afternoon into the evening. (70%)
High: 84

Tonight:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  Some may be strong early. (70%)
Low: 63

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 74

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 77    Low: 57

Monday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 80    Low: 60

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
High: 80   Low: 63

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81  Low: 64

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (20%)
High: 84  Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (20%)
High: 85  Low: 65

