Storm Team 27: Tracking storms to wrap up the week

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Unsettled weather will return today with showers or thunderstorms developing. The best chance will be through the afternoon into the evening. Any storm that develops can become strong with gusty wind, heavy rain, and hail. These storms will need to be watched through the evening. They will fire ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the area by Friday night.

The weekend will start cooler with highs in the 70s Saturday. There will be a small risk for showers.

THE FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some strong through afternoon into the evening. (70%)
High: 84

Tonight:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  Some may be strong early. (70%)
Low: 63

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 74

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 77    Low: 57

Monday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 80    Low: 60

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
High: 80   Low: 63

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81  Low: 64

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (20%)
High: 84  Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm.  (20%)
High: 85  Low: 65

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s