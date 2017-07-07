VIDEO: Owner comes out to find Ga. police rescuing her dogs from hot car

The owner is charged with animal cruelty

By Published: Updated:
There's been an enormous online response to a body-camera video that shows Roswell police rescuing two dogs, trapped in a car that was 167-degrees inside.

If you are viewing this report on a mobile device, additional videos can be viewed at WKBN.com. 

ROSWELL, Ga. (CNN) – There’s been an enormous online response to a body-camera video that shows Roswell police rescuing two dogs, trapped in a car that was 167-degrees inside.

The Facebook video made Beloadea Omerto-Anderson head straight to the Fulton County Animal Shelter on Wednesday afternoon. She wanted to adopt the dogs rescued.

“It’s just horrible and horrific how the dogs even look,” Omerto-Anderson said.

That’s about all Channel 2’s Nicole Carr knows now of the dogs’ current condition, two days after Roswell police came to their rescue.

Omerto-Anderson won’t be able to adopt the tiny dogs for the same reason

Channel 2 Action News’ camera were denied access to them — they’re evidence in a criminal case against the owner.

According to a Roswell police report, it was 89 degrees at 52 percent humidity Sunday afternoon when a good Samaritan called them to a parking lot off Holcomb Bridge Road. But inside the Chevy Impala, police said it was a blistering 167-degrees.

“The windows were actually cracked, all of the windows were cracked, but that doesn’t mean, you know that the car is getting any sort of breeze,” Officer Lisa Holland said. “It was parked directly in the sunshine. There was no shade for this car.”

Emergency responders wasted no time cracking a fire hydrant to cool the dogs off.

“In this case, the lady was inside watching a movie with her family,” Holland said.

“That’s just crazy and bizarre. There’s no words to explain how stupid a person can be,” Omerto-Anderson said.

The owner, Shaquanda Cole, wasn’t taken into custody because she lives three hours away. She’s in court next month.

If convicted on the two counts of animal cruelty, she could face a fine of $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

COMPLETE BODY CAM VIDEO BELOW: (If you are viewing this report on a mobile device, additional videos can be viewed at WKBN.com. )

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s