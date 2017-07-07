VIDEO: Owner comes out to find Ga. police rescuing her dogs from hot car

If you are viewing this report on a mobile device, additional videos can be viewed at WKBN.com.

ROSWELL, Ga. (CNN) – There’s been an enormous online response to a body-camera video that shows Roswell police rescuing two dogs, trapped in a car that was 167-degrees inside.

The Facebook video made Beloadea Omerto-Anderson head straight to the Fulton County Animal Shelter on Wednesday afternoon. She wanted to adopt the dogs rescued.

“It’s just horrible and horrific how the dogs even look,” Omerto-Anderson said.

That’s about all Channel 2’s Nicole Carr knows now of the dogs’ current condition, two days after Roswell police came to their rescue.

Omerto-Anderson won’t be able to adopt the tiny dogs for the same reason

Channel 2 Action News’ camera were denied access to them — they’re evidence in a criminal case against the owner.

According to a Roswell police report, it was 89 degrees at 52 percent humidity Sunday afternoon when a good Samaritan called them to a parking lot off Holcomb Bridge Road. But inside the Chevy Impala, police said it was a blistering 167-degrees.

“The windows were actually cracked, all of the windows were cracked, but that doesn’t mean, you know that the car is getting any sort of breeze,” Officer Lisa Holland said. “It was parked directly in the sunshine. There was no shade for this car.”

Emergency responders wasted no time cracking a fire hydrant to cool the dogs off.

“In this case, the lady was inside watching a movie with her family,” Holland said.

“That’s just crazy and bizarre. There’s no words to explain how stupid a person can be,” Omerto-Anderson said.

The owner, Shaquanda Cole, wasn’t taken into custody because she lives three hours away. She’s in court next month.

If convicted on the two counts of animal cruelty, she could face a fine of $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

