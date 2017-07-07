Volunteers collect American flags from veterans’ graves

The flags went up just before Memorial Day and typically stay up through Independence Day

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers in Trumbull County spent the morning removing flags from veterans’ graves.

They are paid for by taxpayers and carefully stored each year to make sure that they stay in good shape and last a long time.

They are paid for by taxpayers and carefully stored each year to make sure that they stay in good shape and last a long time.

Organizers said that’s very important, both to honor the veterans and to be considerate of the taxpayers.

“It’s money out of the taxpayer that they’re putting these flags up for our veterans, so that’s what we’re doing here today. It’s taking care of the veterans and taking care of the taxpayers’ money,” said Gary Gutelius, president of the Trumbull County Memorial Day and Veterans Day federations.

Volunteers started early Friday in an effort to beat the rain.

The flags have to be dry when they’re stored to keep them from getting moldy.

