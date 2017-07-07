Warren crime activity: Police say customer threw items after card denied

Thursday, June 29

12:01 a.m. – 200 block of Tod Ave., 51-year-old Dwane H. Reighard, arrested and charged with open container and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Officers came across Reighard, who they said was yelling at them, asking if they were scared. He was carrying a 24 ounce can of Natty Daddy beer, according to a report. Police said he argued with them and refused to follow orders.

9:54 a.m. – 2000 block of Elm Rd. NE, 29-year-old Jeremy J. Lytle, charged with drug abuse; 44-year-old Patrick L. Lightner, charged with drug abuse and OVI. Police responded to a report of two men passed out in a running car at the Giant Eagle parking lot. Officers said they found Lightner and Lytle — who was also starting to turn blue — unresponsive from an apparent overdose. Police had to reach inside the window to put the car in park after it started rolling away, according to a report. Both men came to after several doses of naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug. They both pleaded not guilty to their charges.

10:30 p.m. – 1000 block of Tod Ave., attempted robbery at Summit Lounge. A man swiped cash from a bartender’s hand while she was counting her change drawer. She ran after him and wrestled him to get the money back.

Friday, June 30

2:01 p.m. – Dominique Seem, 18, arrested and charged with seven counts of rape. He is accused of raping four children, ranging in age from 2 to 9 years old.

Saturday, July 1

3:43 p.m. – Colonial Street SE and S. Oak Knoll Avenue, 19-year-old Korbin L. Robinson, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia, drug abuse, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property. Police said they found three guns, marijuana and a digital scale during a traffic stop. One of the guns had been stolen out of Niles, according to a police report.

Monday, July 3

5:25 a.m. – 200 block of Vermont Ave. NW, police said a drug raid uncovered heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and numerous tools used for selling drugs. Eight people were arrested — 27-year-old Eric D. Dotson, Jr., 26-year-old Darrelle L. Williams, and 25-year-old Corey T. Yates, all charged with trafficking in heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine; 36-year-old Kelly E. Szuch, of Windham, Ohio, 34-year-old Bernard Richardson, 42-year-old Gregory Yeakel, of Girard, 22-year-old Kelly E. Cottrill, of Windham, and 41-year-old John J. Welch, all arrested on warrants.

Tuesday, July 4

6:15 p.m. – 100 block of Main Ave. SW, 56-year-old Alonzo F. Ball, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and assault. Police said Ball was threatening employees and pounding on the windows at Burger King. Officers said they received three other calls that same day about Ball causing disturbances and starting fights. According to a police report, Ball kicked an officer in the leg while he was being arrested and said he would send people to kill the officer.

Thursday, July 6

12:01 a.m. – 900 block of Martha St. NE, a woman said she was walking down the street when a man grabbed her backside and crotch over her clothing. The suspect, who was intoxicated, wasn’t immediately arrested and was told to go home, according to a police report. The woman was told to contact the prosecutor about pursuing charges.

1 a.m. – 400 block of Atlantic St. NE, 26-year-old Tamel C. Hall, arrested and charged with sexual imposition. Police said he was taken into custody after they talked to the teenage victim and her mother.

1 a.m. – Woodbine Ave. SE, the victim said he was robbed by two men near Franklin Pharmacy. He told police the men choked him and punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious. They took his cell phone and $300 cash, a police report said.

8:07 a.m. – 200 block of Tod Ave. NW, reported burglary and criminal damaging at a Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority (TMHA) property. A resident reported that the door to the community room had been broken and that someone pushed through one of the screens.

4:58 p.m. – 3200 block of Aris St. NW, reported theft from a car. The victim said someone broke into her car and took her purse, blank checks, a credit card, her and her husband’s identification and some spare keys. She believed the person that stole her credit cards made unauthorized transactions at Speed Check on Parkman Road and the nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

6:04 p.m. – 400 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, police responded to an assault at the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library. The victims said five men pulled up in a car while they were sitting on a bench outside. One of the victims — a teen girl — said the men punched her, threw her to the ground and kicked her. When another victim came to her defense, he was also punched in the face, according to a police report. He told police he was familiar with the men and said they had a problem with him, but he didn’t know their names.

6:11 p.m. – 2200 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, a person tried to break into Cool Breeze Bike Trendz. Police said there were pry marks on the door frame, but the person was unable to get inside due to a deadbolt on the door.

11:10 p.m. – 1700 block of W. Market St., 51-year-old Jeffrey A. Wells, of Braceville, charged with theft and criminal damaging. Police said Wells was yelling and acting belligerent at Rocky’s AM PM Food Mart. An employee said Wells swung a punch at him and started throwing around merchandise when his card was denied at checkout. Wells stuffed bags and his pockets with merchandise before walking out of the store, according to a police report.

