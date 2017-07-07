William Phillip Martin, Jr. Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – William Phillip Martin, Jr., 38 of Beloit, died in a one car motor vehicle accident on Friday, July 7, 2017 on Rt. 14 near Deerfield.

He was born on June 5, 1979 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of the late William Phillip and Regina Wendetta (Light) Martin, Sr.

He was an unloader at the UPS depot in Akron for the last year and a half and a clerk at Rocky’s Drive thru in Alliance.

He is survived by his children, Shyann and Logan martin of Sebring and Savannah and Isaac martin of Alliance; his sisters, Melissa Ann Martin of Alliance and Tonya Lynne (Thomas) Yarian of Newark and five half brothers and sisters, Johnny, Melinda, Kim, Tony and Bruce.

Bill was known for his sense of humor, singing karaoke and helping to make others laugh.

He loved spending time when he could with his children.

He was big NASCAR and Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed to be out on the motorcycle or quietly fishing.

The family has chosen to have a private service, and no calling hours.

