Youngstown City Schools announces new hires, position and policy changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New and familiar faces will fill the halls of the reconfigured Youngstown City Schools.

CEO Krish Mohip has hired several administrators, including some he persuaded to come back to YCSD:

Robert Kearns — who served in the mid-2000’s as principal and assistant principal of P. Ross Berry Middle School, Odyssey School of Possibilities and Williamson Elementary School — returns as principal of Harding pre-K through eighth-grade school. Kearns has served as principal of Talmadge Middle School since 2009 and worked as an assistant principal there beginning in 2008.

Jennifer Walker, who was an English teacher at East High School and Ohio’s Teacher of the Year, is returning to YCSD as principal at Wilson preK-eight. Walker left the district to join the Mahoning County Educational Service Center and then worked in the Warren City Schools.

Bob Klinar — principal at Maple Heights, Lorain and Kent city schools since 2011 — will be the new principal at Chaney High School.

Sonya Gordon — an administrator in the Akron Public Schools and an East High alumna — will be the new principal at East High School.

Rick Gurski — who has worked since 2012 as principal of the Euclid High School Freshmen Experience — joins YCSD as the ninth-grade academy executive director and an assistant principal at East.

Roshay Huff, a deputy chief of transformation this past school year at East and Chaney, has been appointed principal of the new East High Ninth-Grade Academy.

Eboni Williams, an assistant principal at East this past school year, is principal of the new ninth-grade academy at Chaney.

Christine Sawicki, formerly Lowellville Schools’ kindergarten through 12-grade principal, joins Youngstown Schools as a deputy chief of transformation.

Shaheena Khan and Kenya Sadler — both administrators from the Chicago Public Schools — also join YCSD as deputy chiefs of transformation. Both women also are pursuing their doctoral degrees.

Christopher Haynes, dean of students at Akron Public Schools, becomes principal at Taft pre-K to eight school.

Rick Shepas — former athletic director and/or football coach at Waynesburg University in Waynesburg, Pa., and at Massillon Washington, Seneca Valley, Poland Seminary high schools — comes to the Youngstown City Schools as the deputy chief of physical development and athletics.

Other changes include administrators in different positions:

Juanita Rogers — an assistant principal this past year at Paul C. Bunn Elementary School — will be the principal at Kirkmere, which returns to a pre-kindergarten-through-eighth-grade neighborhood school beginning in the 2017-18 school year.

Kelly Weeks — deputy chief of transformation for Volney and Bunn this past school year — will be the new principal at Volney next school year. Weeks led the school district’s new expanded afterschool program that started last school year and worked to broaden the district’s summer school program.

Tod Morris — principal for the last few years at Programs of Promise at Wilson — joins Deborah DiFrancesco as co-principal at Rayen Early College Intermediate School.

YCSD also announced these changes Friday afternoon:

All of the administrators are hired for 12-month contracts. Previously, administrative contracts were for 10 or 11 months.

Under Mohip’s reconfiguration plan, both East and Chaney return to traditional high school models. Chaney had been a visual and performing arts and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics sixth-through-12th-grade school for the last several years.

There will be an addition of ninth-grade academies at both East and Chaney. Mohip explained that the ninth-grade academies will be schools within schools. Each will have its own teaching, guidance and administrative staffs. “Studies show that ninth-grade is pivotal year in a child’s education,” Mohip said. “Particularly in urban schools, ninth-graders need added support to get and to stay on track and to graduate on time.”

Like Kirkmere, Volney becomes a neighborhood prekindergarten through eighth-grade school next year. Denise Ormerod, who served as principal at Discovery Transitions to Careers at Volney, has retired. In its previous iteration, Volney was a seventh-and-eighth-grade school.

REC expands next year from a sixth-through-eighth-grade to a fourth-through-eighth-grade school.

Rayen Early College Intermediate School — formerly Rayen Early College Middle School — and Youngstown Early College are the only specialty schools in the district next year.

Programs of Promise at Wilson was a school for students with behavioral or emotional problems. Those students will be provided the needed services in their home schools this upcoming school year.

Beginning next school year, YSCD will operate nine pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade neighborhood schools as part of Mohip’s schools reconfiguration.

Performing arts, foreign languages and science, technology, engineering and mathematics offerings will be available at all schools with STEM pathways beginning as early as preschool.

Both Chaney and East will field their own sports teams, although the 2017-18 school year may be too early for Chaney teams to be added to the sports schedules as those are completed well ahead of time.

YCSD also announced these returnees:

Monica Jones, returns as YEC’s principal.

William Baun, Michelle Payich, Cathy Dorbish and Art Scissum, return as principals of Paul C. Bunn, Williamson, William Holmes McGuffey and Martin Luther King, respectively, next school year — although they will be on 12-month contracts.

“We started with central office and now we have the right leaders in place both there and at the schools,” CEO Mohip said. “We’re poised for a very successful 2017-18 school year as we all work together to do what’s best for children and their education.”