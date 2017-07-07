YSU Summer Festival of the Arts anchor event for busy downtown weekend

This weekend the city is celebrating the arts; from visual to performing arts, there's something for everyone

By Published: Updated:
YSU Summer Festival of the Arts.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 19th annual Summer Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday as the central event for a weekend full of fun activities in downtown Youngstown.

The festival runs through Sunday at and around Youngstown State University.

This year’s event will feature 80 artists from all over the country, including musical performances, dances, hand-crafted artwork, various food vendors and activities for kids.

Organizer Lori Factor said the event is a weekend where the whole family can experience fun and culture.

“Come with an open mind to see new artwork and be prepared to get here and not want to leave because there are so many things,” Factor said.

The Summer Festival of the Arts runs Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Other downtown events this weekend include:

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Summerfest

  • 220 N. Walnut Street
  • Admission: free
  • Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday: noon – 6 p.m.
  • Take-out lunch service is available Thursday & Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All AmeriCon 2017 Comic Convention

Fabulous Flashbacks concert

  • Central Square in Downtown Youngstown
  • Admission: $10 — tickets available at the Covelli Centre box office, Covelli Centre website or at the gate
  • Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Youngstown Wine and Jazz, featuring Alex Bugnon

  • Central Square in Downtown Youngstown
  • Admission: $10 — tickets available at the Covelli Centre box office, Covelli Centre website or at the gate
  • Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

2DE Gospel Fest, featuring Israel Houghton and New Breed

  • Central Square in Downtown Youngstown
  • Admission: $20 — tickets available on 2Deep’s website or at the gate
  • Sunday: 3 p.m.

Due to construction, Wick Ave. is closed. Parking for the Festival of the Arts can be found in any of the surface lots on Fifth Ave., across from Stambaugh Stadium (GPS address: 333 Grant St., Youngstown, OH 44502) or the Wick Ave. parking deck, accessible from the back entrance (GPS address: 100 Wade St.., Youngstown, OH 44502.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s