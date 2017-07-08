2 afternoon motorcycle crashes adds to list of recent accidents



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were injured in two motorcycle accidents Saturday afternoon. This comes after several motorcycle crashes this week, including two that were deadly.

One crash Saturday happened in Warren around 3 p.m.

Trumbull 911 and Ohio State Patrol said a man crashed his bike on East Market Street. He suffered minor injuries.

The other happened in Newton Falls around 4 p.m. and it involved a car and a motorcycle. Officers say that two people were hurt and taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital. OSP is investigating the crash.

Here are this week’s previous motorcycle accidents:

State Highway Patrol says sharing the road safely is everyone’s responsibility. They say being vigilant, watching blind spots and maintaining a following distance can help keep all drivers safe.

“As a courtesy, you should be doing that to anyone you’re following — but especially motorcycles,” said Sgt. Jason Bonar of OSP Canfield. “Because if something happens where they have to take evasive action on a limb — given people’s perception and reaction time — that motorcycle’s going to stop significantly faster than them. And if they’re following too close, that could be catastrophic.”

WKBN Investigative Reporter Amanda Smith is going through the process to get certified to operate a motorcycle. She’s putting that story together for July 16.