2016 Indians All-Star Salazar to pitch for Scrappers on Tuesday

Danny Salazar will make a rehab start for the Scrappers at Eastwood Field at 7:05 p.m. against Brooklyn

Cleveland Indians' starting pitcher Danny Salazar works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2015 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians starting pitcher and 2016 All-Star Danny Salazar will make a rehab start in the Valley on Tuesday when the Scrappers return home for three games.

Reports say Salazar will pitch for Mahoning Valley on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field against Brooklyn. He will throw approximately 75 pitches.

The Indians demoted Salazar to the bullpen in late May, before he later landed on the disabled list with a shoulder issue. He’s 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA for Cleveland this season.

Salazar has made two rehab starts so far.

He pitched with Double-A Akron on July 1, allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings. He then pitched Thursday with Triple-A Columbus, allowing three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Salazar, 27, was named an AL All-Star last season when he went 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA.

Salazar has been in the Cleveland Indians system since 2007, but has never played for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

