3rd annual ASAP Track Meet teaches kids drug prevention

Nearly 200 athletes participated in the event this year, which teaches kids how to make healthy choices

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – For a 3rd straight year, the ASAP Summer Track Meet was a big success at Warren G. Harding High School.

Kids from 4 to 18 years old participated in 13 different events, providing a great chance for kids to get out and test their skills at an early age.

The event is put by the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention. Their main goal is to keep kids and their parents active in the community to ultimately make healthy choices. Once again, the kids simply had a blast Saturday, and learned a lot in the process.

“There’s a couple things I didn’t know before and I had a whole bunch of fun,” said JayLynn Weaver. “I learned how to do the right thing and how [drugs] are really bad for you.”

‘We’re really here to promote that drug free, healthy lifestyle and get the parents involved,” said Laura Dimitrovich, the founder of the event. “Get them talking to the kids early.,get them involved in an activity such as track and field that really is open to so many kids and their interests.”

Dimitrovich said the event started back in 2015, and has gradually grown every year. Nearly 200 kids participated this year, along with 100 volunteers from the community.

