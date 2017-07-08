Bloomfield man indicted for distributing drugs that lead to woman’s death

BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Bloomfield man was indicted in federal court for selling drugs that lead to the death of an Ashtabula County woman last year, according to the Department of Justice.

Shawn Ray Smith, 29, appeared in court for a seven-count indictment. The charges included distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine which killed the Ashtabula County woman on Feb 5, 2016.

He was indicted on other charges of distributing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, and was also charged with possession of three firearms with ammunition, despite being prohibited from possessing them after prior convictions including burglary and drug trafficking.

The charge related to the death of the woman results in a mandatory sentence of at least 20 years if convicted.