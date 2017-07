Related Coverage Boil alert issued for some Trumbull Co. residents

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers announced that the boil alert that was issued on July 6 for residents living on certain streets in Hubbard and Masury was lifted, and the water is safe to drink.

The following streets were affected by the boil alert:

Connelly

Catherine

Madeline

Hubbard Thomas

Hubbard Sharon

McDowell

Richardson

Chestnut Ridge