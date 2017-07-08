Bus hops curb, dislodges war memorial cannon in Pittsburgh

The cannon was lodged in a side window at the front of the bus

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a bus hopped a curb and dislodged a war memorial cannon at a parklet in Pittsburgh.

Spokesman Jim Ritchie of the Port Authority of Allegheny County says no bus passengers were injured in the Saturday afternoon accident in the Brookline neighborhood. He says someone in a car struck by the bus had a minor injury.

The cannon was lodged in a side window at the front of the bus, which went through a low fence around the memorial, struck the cannon, went over another fence and came to rest against a wall and part of a railing in front of a dance studio.

Ritchie says there was damage to the bus and other vehicles and to the parklet. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

