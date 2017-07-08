Daughter of late McDonald firefighter celebrates dad’s birthday

11-year-old Talia Grimaldi celebrated the birthday of her father Jason Grimaldi Saturday with a special balloon release

McDonald firefighter Jason Grimaldi died unexpectedly of a stroke in March -- just a few days after his daughter's 11th birthday.

So on what would have been his birthday Saturday, Talia celebrated.

She had a cake and wore her father’s Superman shirt. She also wore a special tiara he’d had made just for her.

The 11-year-old also organized a balloon release, as party guests wrote notes they tied to the balloons.

“If you wanted to tell him anything or if you wanted to say anything to him that you didn’t get a chance to say to him, you can write that down on the post-it,” Talia said.

The notes have instructions for the finders to post them on Facebook. That way, Talia can track where the wind took them.

Grimaldi left five children: Allissa, Mathieu, Aiden, Talia and Vincenczo.

