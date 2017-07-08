Drug recovery official found dead in Warren hotel



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel just before noon Saturday.

According to a police report, staff members found 46-year-old Tom Dailey of Lewis Center Ohio dead on the floor. Employees say Dailey had missed his checkout time.

Dailey has ties to the Mahoning Valley.

He was co-owner of First Step Recovery in Warren when it opened in 2015 and was executive director of Braking Point Recovery near Columbus.

WKBN reached out to Ryan Sheridan, the owner of Braking Point Recovery.

He told us he’s shocked and saddened to hear the news of his dear friend and colleague. He described Tom as a good man who touched many lives in our community, but he asks for privacy for the family right now.

Sheridan is currently out of the country and says he simply doesn’t have any more information at this time.