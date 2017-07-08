Drug recovery official found dead in Warren hotel

Staff members found 46-year-old Tom Dailey dead on the floor; He co-owned Warren's First Step Recovery in 2015

By Published: Updated:
Warren police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel just before noon Saturday.


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel just before noon Saturday.

According to a police report, staff members found 46-year-old Tom Dailey of Lewis Center Ohio dead on the floor. Employees say Dailey had missed his checkout time.

Dailey has ties to the Mahoning Valley.

He was co-owner of First Step Recovery in Warren when it opened in 2015 and was executive director of Braking Point Recovery near Columbus.

WKBN reached out to Ryan Sheridan, the owner of Braking Point Recovery.

He told us he’s shocked and saddened to hear the news of his dear friend and colleague. He described Tom as a good man who touched many lives in our community, but he asks for privacy for the family right now.

Sheridan is currently out of the country and says he simply doesn’t have any more information at this time.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s