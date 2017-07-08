Hazel Virginia (Swartz) Weaver Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Hazel Virginia (Swartz) Weaver, 94, of Beloit, died at 2:08 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on July 21, 1922 in Guysville, Athens County, Ohio, daughter of the late Israel and Lillie (Hawk) Swartz.

Hazel over the years was employed at S&S Products, Lindesmith Hardware and Taylorcraft Aircraft all in Alliance, Ohio.

She was a member of the Smith Grange since 1949 and past secretary, the Holly Rebekah Lodge since 1965 and past secretary, McKinley IOOF Lodge since 2005, Goshen Home Extension since 2004, the Farm Bureau and the Concord Church.

She is survived by her step children, Daniel (Jackie) Weaver of Florida, Clara Williams of Canfield and Larry (Janet) Weaver of Salineville; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Herbert Weaver in 2009.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

The burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Salem.

A time of visitation will be on Monday, July 10, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please go and sign the guestbook at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.



Order Flowers Here