Hether & Ware lead Valley Christian into the new season as co-head coaches

2017 Valley Christian Eagles Football Preview

Head Coach: Jeff Hether & Jomont Ware, 1st season

Last Season: 2-7 (0-5), 6th place in NCL White

Division: VII (Region 25)

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 45.5% (46-55)

Playoff Appearances: 2

Playoff Record: 3-2

League Championships: 1 (2008)

League Record: 10-12

2016 Results

Trinity 21 Eagles 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 42 Eagles 14

Villa-Angela 38 Eagles 0

JFK 47 Eagles 7

Cleveland Central 28 Eagles 15

Grand Valley 34 Eagles 0

Eagles 41 Bridgeport 2

Brookfield 53 Eagles 19

Eagles 48 Lowellville 12

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 16.0 (50th in Area)

Total Offense: 242.6

Passing Offense: 121.0

Rushing Offense: 121.6

Scoring Defense: 30.8 (44th in Area)

…The Eagles improved upon their 2015 scoring average by 6-points per game (10 to 16) and their scoring defense by 10.3-points (41.1 to 30.8).

Portage Trail Conference – County Division (2016 record)

Crestwood (9-2)

Garrettsville Garfield (9-4)

Mogadore (9-3)

Rootstown (6-4)

Southeast (6-4)

Valley Christian (2-7)

The Good News

Returning Starters: Offense – 9; Defense – 9

With just 10 seniors on last year’s roster, the experience that those many underclassmen gained competing in one of the toughest leagues in the entire state (North Coast League) was priceless. The team leader in rushing was Trevon Clay – who gained 309 yards on just 48 attempts (6.4 ypc) and 5 scores. Jamynk Jackson was the leader in receiving with 20 catches for 407 yards (20.4 avg) and 3 touchdowns. Jackson also ran for an average of 11.4 yards per tote (20 carries, 228 yards). Other receiving threats were Jordan Trowers (14 catches, 137 yards) and Jaqwon Dow (12 receptions, 224 yards, 4 TDs). Trowers has received Division 1 attention from schools such as Boston College and Youngstown State. First-year co-head coach Jeff Hether views his team’s strength as “the offensive line is averaging 6’2, 250-pounds”. The team lost two of their top four tacklers in Josh Suszcynski and Marquise Prieto. However, the unit returns junior defensive back Trowers, who led the team with 35 tackles. Jamynk Jackson had 2 picks while Jaqwon Dow had an interception himself. Rising junior Blaine Spires stands 6’3 and weighs 220 pounds as he is coming off the edge for the defense. Hether says that Spires enjoyed a strong off-season and expects big things from him in the Fall.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Sept. 2 – Gilmour Academy, 7

Sept. 9 – Lisbon, 7

Sept. 15 – at Grand Valley, 7

Sept. 23 – Cochranton, 7

Sept. 29 – at Garrettsville Garfield, 7

Oct. 6 – at Rootstown, 7

Oct. 14 – Southeast, 7

Oct. 20 – at Mogadore, 7

Oct. 28 – Crestwood, 7

The Bad News

“Depth is an issue,” points out Hether. “Since we are a Division 7 small-private school – the depth is always an issue that has to overcome.” The defense has allowed an average of 31-points or more in each of the last four seasons. During their six-game losing streak to close out the year, Valley Christian was outscored by 29-points per game.

Key Number

Of their 329 plays from scrimmage last year, the Eagles averaged 6.6 yards per snap. Their top three ball carriers (all underclassmen a year ago) all gained over 6 yards a carry and Valley Christian also had two receivers (who were juniors) who snagged at least 3 touchdowns.

Featured Stat

Last Fall, five ball carriers with at least 15 rushes averaged 5.0 yards or better per tote:

Jamynk Jackson – 11.4 (20 attempts)

Domonhic Jennings – 6.9 (34 attempts)

Trevon Clay – 6.4 (48 attempts)

Marquise Preito – 5.8 (21 attempts)

Marcus Roman – 5.1 (16 attempts)