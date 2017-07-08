Man sent to the hospital after Hermitage house fire

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time

Hermitage, Pa. (WKBN) – One man was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Hermitage home early Saturday morning.

The fire occurred at South Neshannock Road at 12:26 a.m. According to Mercer County Dispatch, the scene was cleared by 3:41 a.m.

The unidentified victim was sent to the hospital for burn-related injuries.

Initial reports stated that a woman was trapped in the house, but dispatch said everyone else got out of the house safely.

Dispatchers were told that the fire started in the basement. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

