Niles man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-76

MEDINA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday on Interstate 76.

Andrew Elliot, 29, was driving a motorcycle in the left lane, and went off the left side of the road when a semi moved from the right lane to the left. The driver of the semi, Matthew McRedmond, lost control of the vehicle and overturned, striking Elliot, according to a report by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash is still under investigation.