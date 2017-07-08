Ohio hospital says child opioid exposure occurring too often

A doctor on Southwest Ohio says her hospital has been treating as many as two children a week for accidental exposure to opioids

By Published:
Heroin crisis

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A doctor in southwest Ohio says her hospital has been treating as many as two children a week for accidental exposure to suspected opioids.

Dr. Kelly Liker, a pediatrician at Dayton Children’s Hospital, says it’s often unclear how the children with overdose symptoms are being exposed to heroin or fentanyl.
Two children have died of opioid poisoning in Dayton’s Montgomery County this year, including a 13-month-old girl in May

A county children’s services official says children with overdose symptoms have responded to treatment with naloxone, the opioid reversal drug. But it’s not always clear what they’ve been exposed to because hospital blood tests can’t show whether it’s the synthetic opioid fentanyl or one of its analogues. Small amounts of fentanyl can trigger an overdose.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s