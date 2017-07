WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A person was stabbed during a fight in Warren Saturday night and taken to the hospital.

According to dispatch, the incident happened at North Park Avenue and Washington Street around 9:20 p.m. There was a fight and one person was stabbed.

The victim was taken to Trumbull County Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story WKBN will continue to cover. Check back here for updates.