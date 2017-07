COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified a man found dead inside a car in the city’s southeast side Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of Crown Avenue around 7:07am after a boy called police saying that his father may be dead.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased male inside a vehicle. That man was later identified as 44-year-old Bernando Medina Gonzales.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.