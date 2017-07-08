Storm Team 27: Cooler to start the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cooler air will spill into the area this weekend with highs only reaching the middle 70s today. It will be more comfortable with lower humidity. There is a small risk for an isolated shower through the day. Sunday will feature more sun and highs in the upper 70s.

Warmer air returns next week with the risk for showers or thunderstorms.

THE FORECAST

Today: Clouds decreasing. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 75

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 52

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 82 Low: 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 64

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for shower or thunderstorm.(30%)

High: 84 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 64