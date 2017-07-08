Storm Team 27: Great weather for the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For tonight we are expecting dry and clear conditions. Lows tonight in the low 50s. Then tomorrow there will be nothing but mostly sunny skies. Highs in upper 70s.

Rain will be back in the forecast for the start of the work week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight:  Mostly clear.
Low:  52

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 79

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or storms. (40%)
High: 82

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
High: 83   Low: 67

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83  Low: 64

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High: 82  Low: 68

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High: 80  Low: 64

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 81  Low: 58

