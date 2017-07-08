Uber driver drops fare for stranded couple looking to elope

Scullion felt compelled as a hopeless romantic to turn off the fare meter

By Published:

BEAR, Del. (AP) – A Philadelphia couple eloped with an assist from a sentimental Uber driver who provided a free ride after learning his fares were getting married.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that driver David Scullion II of Bear, Delaware, picked up the stranded couple Friday on southbound Interstate 95 after they had a flat tire.

When he learned they were eloping, Scullion offered to drop the fare if he could serve as a witness.

The trio made it to the court clerk in Cecil County, Maryland, just in time.

Scullion also helped the couple repair the flat and jump-started their car after they had left the lights running in a panic.

Scullion told the paper he felt compelled as a hopeless romantic to turn off the fare meter.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.,
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s