WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dean Nikolaides, 63, of Warren, was indicted for stealing government funds on Friday, but no official charges have been made.

According to the Department of Justice, Nikolaides received about $82,000 in benefits over 14 years from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation which he knew he was not entitled to.

If Nikolaides is convicted, the court will determine the defendant’s sentence based on factors including the defendant’s prior criminal record.