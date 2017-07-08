Woman found guilty in firefighter husband’s 2013 slaying

CLEVELAND (AP) – The wife of a Cleveland firefighter accused of soliciting his death to collect insurance money has been found guilty of aggravated murder and conspiracy.

A jury in Cleveland on Friday found 45-year-old Uloma Curry-Walker guilty of those and other charges in the November 2013 slaying of William Walker.

Prosecutors said Curry-Walker was nearing financial ruin and asked her teenage daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend to find someone to kill her husband for the insurance money. Prosecutors said the boyfriend contacted a cousin, who found someone to kill Walker.

One of Curry-Walker’s attorneys suggested to jurors that the woman’s daughter cooked up the plan. Neither of Curry-Walker’s attorneys returned calls seeking comment after the verdict. Curry-Walker could be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)