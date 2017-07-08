Woman found guilty in firefighter husband’s 2013 slaying

Prosecutors said Curry-Walker asked her teen daughter and her daughter's boyfriend to find someone to kill her husband for his insurance money

By Published:
money generic

CLEVELAND (AP) – The wife of a Cleveland firefighter accused of soliciting his death to collect insurance money has been found guilty of aggravated murder and conspiracy.

A jury in Cleveland on Friday found 45-year-old Uloma Curry-Walker guilty of those and other charges in the November 2013 slaying of William Walker.

Prosecutors said Curry-Walker was nearing financial ruin and asked her teenage daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend to find someone to kill her husband for the insurance money. Prosecutors said the boyfriend contacted a cousin, who found someone to kill Walker.

One of Curry-Walker’s attorneys suggested to jurors that the woman’s daughter cooked up the plan. Neither of Curry-Walker’s attorneys returned calls seeking comment after the verdict. Curry-Walker could be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.
