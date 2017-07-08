YPD: Man refuses to turn down loud music multiple times, arrested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested early Saturday morning after refusing to turn down loud music multiple times, yelling profanities and resisting arrest.

According to a report, at 6:25 a.m., YPD was called to East Midlothian Boulevard for a fight regarding loud music. Upon arrival, officers heard loud rap music coming from an apartment and were met at the door by a female.

The female told police George Buchanan was very intoxicated, playing loud music, stomping on his floor and yelling. She said she told Buchanan to turn down his music, and he became belligerent and made physical threats towards her.

Officers then approached Buchanan’s apartment and heard loud music echoing through the hallway. Police say after knocking and pounding on his door, Buchanan came down from the upstairs hallway and met with officers.

Officers observed him to be highly intoxicated. With an open beer in his hand, he yelled “Why the —- do you want with me?”

When officers told Buchanan he had to turn his music down so it would not disturb neighbors, police say he took them inside his apartment room, yelled profanities and turned his music louder. When told he would be arrested for being disorderly if he didn’t turn his music down, he complied.

Police say a neighbor then walked over into the hallway and told police he was being disturbed by Buchanan. Buchanan then turned his music up again, at which time police issued him a citation for loud music.

When officers exited the apartment after Buchanan turned his music down, Buchanan continued to yell profanities and turned his music loud again, according to police.

Officers then returned and arrested Buchanan as he tried to resist.

He was taken to Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and booked on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.