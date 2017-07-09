2 women shot, 1 killed in Pittsburgh; no arrests announced

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Police say one woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh.

Officers were sent to the North Side neighborhood of Manchester shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday on a report that 10 gunshots had been heard in the area. Arriving officers found a 30-year-old woman shot multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

A 27-year-old woman shot in the leg was taken to a local hospital and later released. No arrests were immediately announced. Police asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

