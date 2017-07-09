Adam Douglas McMichael Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio – Adam Douglas McMichael, 32, of Hanover Township, Hanoverton, died of an apparent heart attack on Sunday, July 9, 2017, at the Gideon Campground in Machanicstown, Ohio.

He was born on February 17, 1985 in Alliance, Ohio.

He was last employed at Hickey Fabrication.

He is survived by his parents, Debra (Cline) and Lee Leininger of Hanoverton; his biological father, Douglas McMichaels of Washingtonville; his maternal grandmother, Sylvia Cline of Beloit; his aunt, Kathryn Waltz; his uncles, Ed Cline and Kell McMichaels and his fiancee, Paige Marie Clark of Hanoverton.

Adam was a 2004 graduate of United Local High School.

His passion was demo derbys. He enjoyed restoring tractors, going to tractor pulls, four wheeling and fishing. He also loved animals.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the Sebring Friends Church, 615 S Johnson Rd, Sebring, OH 44672 with Pastors Quint Bryan and Albert Moore officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the church prior to services.

Memorial contributions can be made in Adam’s name to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514 or to the Sebring Friends Church, 615 S Johnson Rd., Sebring, OH 44672.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Please sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 11 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



