Benefit for Dr. Ohr helps fund scholarship in his honor

Dr. Joseph Ohr, the Mahoning County Medical Examiner, passed away from pancreatic cancer just a few months ago

The legacy of a man loved by the community was celebrated on Sunday.

Dr. Joseph Ohr, the Mahoning County Medical Examiner, passed away from pancreatic cancer just a few months ago. Sunday, his family and friends remembered him with a benefit at The Brick House Tavern.

It was full of food, auctions and live music.

The proceeds from the event will help fund a Forensic Sciences scholarship at YSU in his honor.

Dr. Ohr’s wife says this scholarship is the ultimate way to cement his legacy.

“Teaching was one of the things that he was very passionate about,” Kristen Ohr said. “He always loved having students and interns at the coroner’s office, as well as teaching at YSU. So it’s really a good way to remember him.”

