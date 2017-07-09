Butler art museum showcases work of artists across country

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people filled the Butler Museum of Art Sunday afternoon for the opening of the Midyear Exhibition.

It’s one of the longest running art displays in the country.

Hundreds of artists from across the country applied to have their work shown. Only a select few were chosen.

All of the artwork in the exhibit is two dimensional and it features many styles, from acrylic to print to photography.

The director says it’s a big honor for the artists to have their work shown.

“So these artists from around the country able to hang their work or see their work amidst the work of giants means a lot to them,” said Louis Zona, executive director of the Butler.

The exhibition will be on display through August 20.