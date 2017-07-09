Butler art museum showcases work of artists across country

Hundreds of people filled the Butler Museum of Art Sunday afternoon for the opening of the Midyear Exhibition

By Published:
Hundreds of people filled the Butler Museum of Art Sunday afternoon for the opening of the Midyear Exhibition. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people filled the Butler Museum of Art Sunday afternoon for the opening of the Midyear Exhibition.

It’s one of the longest running art displays in the country.

Hundreds of artists from across the country applied to have their work shown. Only a select few were chosen.

All of the artwork in the exhibit is two dimensional and it features many styles, from acrylic to print to photography.

The director says it’s a big honor for the artists to have their work shown.

“So these artists from around the country able to hang their work or see their work amidst the work of giants means a lot to them,” said Louis Zona, executive director of the Butler.

The exhibition will be on display through August 20.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s